Women Lead New Black Soldier Fly Waste Project in Harare

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

A community-led project using Black Soldier Fly technology has been launched in Harare in an effort to curb the city’s growing biodegradable waste crisis and support new income opportunities for women.

The initiative introduced by the Community Water Alliance (CWA) in partnership with UN-Habitat was unveiled at a workshop in Glenview as part of the Harare Sustainable Cities Initiative.

The programme aims to convert organic waste into high-value products including protein-rich stock feed and organic fertiliser.

Specialists from Chinhoyi University of Technology led practical training sessions for participants among them women recyclers who are expected to take a leading role in rolling out the scheme within their communities.

CWA national coordinator Hardlife Mudzingwa said a recent baseline study showed that biodegradable waste formed the largest share of refuse generated in the capital.

“We realised that, on top of other forms of waste being produced, biodegradable waste comprises a larger percentage. So we are training a group of women, building their capacity to support the process of turning biodegradable waste into a vehicle that can be used for Black Soldier Fly.” he said

He noted that the technology is already widely used in countries such as Kenya and could offer struggling cities a practical alternative to traditional waste management systems.

“We are basically turning waste into a valuable protein source. The only input we have is organic waste. All the organic waste fed to the larvae is treated first, producing a very good organic fertiliser,” he said.

Mudzingwa added that the innovation could help move local authorities away from what he described as the outdated “collect, transport and throw away” approach.

The launch brought together a wide range of stakeholders including officials from the City of Harare’s district offices, waste management and health departments, the Environmental Management Agency, police representatives, councillors, residents’ groups and community members.

CWA said the project also aligns with the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence noting that it is designed to empower women through green innovation and more sustainable livelihoods.

By equipping women recyclers with technical skills in Black Soldier Fly farming, the organisation hopes to foster safer, healthier and more resilient communities.

“Together, we are building a cleaner Harare and empowering citizens through green innovation,” Mudzingwa said.