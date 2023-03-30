fbpx
Friday, March 31, 2023
News
Pope Francis Hospitalized With Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis has been hospitalized due to a respiratory infection, unrelated to Covid-19, the 86-year-old is currently at the Policlinico A. Gemelli in Rome undergoing treatment.

Pope Francis admitted at Rome’s Gemelli hospital

A statement was issued by the Vatican, which read “In recent days Pope Francis has complained of some respiratory difficulties and in the afternoon went to the Policlinico A. Gemelli in Rome to undergo some medical check-ups.”

“The results show a respiratory infection (Covid-19 infection excluded) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment,” the statement explained.

The Vatican said that the Pope “is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayers reaching him.”

‘Your work is important in advancing the message of human fraternity’: Pope Francis says

Pope Francis has served the role for 10 years, and the public has been made aware of a series of health issues during this time. In the last few years, the Pope has dealt with sciatica, colon problems, knee pain and diverticulitis.

