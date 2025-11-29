Youth Conference Aims to Deliver ‘Season of Revival’ Amid National Hardships

Organisers of this year’s Divine Family Ministries International (DFMI) youth conference say they are anticipating a transformative gathering marked by spiritual renewal, empowerment and practical support for young people navigating Zimbabwe’s economic and social challenges.

In an interview, DFMI vice chairman Sasha Shambare said they believe the event will usher in a unique season of revival with expectations of undeniable encounters that will strengthen the faith of our young people and the entire church community.

Shambare said the programme includes worship sessions, Bible teachings, youth empowerment segments, prayer moments and specialised breakout groups designed to address diverse needs within the church.

“Each session has been prayerfully prepared to minister holistically to the participants,” he said adding that the church is committed to offering more than just spiritual upliftment.

Against the backdrop of rising economic pressure and social strain, Shambare noted that the church is intentionally positioning itself as a place of “refuge, wisdom and practical support”.

Efforts underway include strengthened counselling services, expanded youth mentorship programmes and new platforms for skills development and community assistance.

“These discussions will certainly be integrated into the conference agenda. We want our gatherings to speak directly to the realities our congregants are facing, offering both hope and practical guidance rooted in God’s Word,” said Shambare

They added that the ultimate goal is to ensure attendees leave the conference “strengthened spiritually, emotionally and socially”.

The DFMI Youth Conference which will be held at Golden City in Goromonzi is expected to draw hundreds of young people from across the country with organisers expressing confidence that the event will be both powerful and impactful.