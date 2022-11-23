Acquitted Harare Council Boss Blocked From Resuming Duty

Harare City Council has blocked suspended Human Resources director, Cainos Chingombe from resuming his duties at town house despite the Harare regional magistrate court acquitting him of misappropriating municipality funds.

In a memo to the council’s human capital heads of sections and copied to all human capital department employees, Chingombe announced his return to work.

“I hereby advice that I have resumed my normal duty as the human resources director,” read Chingombe’s letter.

In response to Chingombe’s memo, acting town clerk Engineer Phakamile Moyo ordered him to stop reporting for duty with immediate effect saying his ‘purported’ resumption of duty was in violation of a council resolution of 20 October 2022.

“In reference, thereto please be advised that my letter to you dated 15 November 2022 still stands.

“As such you are ordered to stop reporting for duty an immediate effect pending the commencement and finalisation of the negotiations process. You will be invited for the negotiations within the next three days” said Acting town Clerk.

Engineer Moyo ordered the Head of public safety not to allow Chingombe into the town house.

“Your purported resumption of duties is therefore a blatant violation of council resolution of 20 October 2022. The letter from local government board dated 14 September 2022. You therefore advised to immediately vacate the office,” he said.

Chingombe and Harare City Finance director Tendai Kwenda were accused of transferring US$130 000 from the council’s Traditional Beer Levy Account into their respective bank accounts and buying top-of-the-range cars.

The Magistrate Court acquitted the two council directors after noting that the State failed to provide evidence that the duo committed the alleged offences.

