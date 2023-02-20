‘Youth Should Shun Political Violence’

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network has implored young people to desist from political violence as it has a negative effect on their being.

The country is bracing up for polls later in the year and already there have been sporadic reports of politically motivated violence which have been instigated by youth from different political parties.

ZESN said youth deserve much more in the political space aside from being used for mobilization purposes within their parties.

“Youth participation in political and electoral violence has a negative effect on their political, economic and social inclusion. They are often coerced by the political leadership to play a role only limited to mobilizing, channelling youthful political participation and in some cases perpetrating acts of violence to further their political leaders’ interests,” said ZESN in a statement.

On the other hand, ZESN added, the youth have also been victims of political violence, hence there is a need to foster peace, conflict management and tolerance of divergent views ahead of the 2023 plebiscite.

“ZESN urges youth not to allow themselves to be used to cause violence in the coming elections,” the statement reads.

The election watchdog further stated that the institutionalization of the youth quota in the National Assembly to enhance their participation in democratic governance processes is a step in the right election.

However, ZESN added, there is a need for the government and political parties to employ the 25% threshold as outlined in the National Youth Policy: “ To ensure representation of youth in all public office and leadership positions from the grassroots going upwards e.g. village, ward, and council to National level.”

Furthermore, ZESN said youth participation can be hampered by exorbitant nomination fees

“The Network also calls on the Ministry of Justice, Parliamentary and Legal Affairs and ZEC to consider lowering nomination fees for youth to enable them to join the race,” ZESN stated.

