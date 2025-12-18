ZESA Promises Festive Power Stability as Zimbabwe Gears Up for AFCON



Zimbabweans can expect a largely uninterrupted electricity supply during the festive season and the Africa Cup of Nations, according to ZESA Holdings.

In a statement, the power utility’s stakeholder relations, communications and welfare manager, George Manyaya said electricity generation and supply had improved in 2025 outperforming previous years.

He said projections for December pointed to a stable power supply with minimal system constraints and limited load shedding.

“This positive outlook is largely due to key interventions particularly improved plant availability at Hwange Power Station units 1 and 2 as well as at the Kariba Power Station,” Manyaya said.

He added that increased domestic generation would be supported by supplies from independent power producers alongside additional electricity imports secured through the Southern African Power Pool.

ZESA is also banking on reduced demand during the holiday period as some industries shut down for the festive break easing pressure on the national grid.

“These efforts are expected to reduce the supply shortfall, leading to minimal load shedding during this festive period,” Manyaya said noting that electricity demand typically remains high as people travel and engage in domestic tourism.

The assurance comes as Zimbabwe prepares for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals which begin on Sunday in Morocco.

The national team, the Warriors, will face Egypt on 22 December, Angola on 26 December and South Africa on 29 December in the group stages.

With millions of fans expected to follow the matches on television, ZESA said it was taking steps to ensure power disruptions are kept to a minimum.

“We are aware that the nation will be rallying behind the national soccer team during the Africa Cup of Nations. We have put in place mechanisms and mitigation measures to ensure there is minimal load curtailment,” Manyaya said.

He also said ZESA’s 24-hour National Contact Centre would remain fully operational throughout the festive season with technical teams on standby to respond to faults and emergencies.