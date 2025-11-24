Zim Gears Up for Landmark Gender Summit Showcasing Equality Gains

Zimbabwe will this week host a major national gathering to spotlight progress on gender equality and inclusive development with more than 60 councils, government departments, civil society groups and media organisations expected to take part.

Gender Links Zimbabwe, working with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, will convene the 2025 Zimbabwe SADC Gender Protocol @Work Summit and Awards from 26 to 28 November in Harare.

The annual event has become one of the country’s most prominent platforms for evaluating gender policies, sharing practical solutions and recognising institutions that are driving meaningful change.

This year’s edition runs under the theme “Taking stock of gender responsive budgeting and local economic development initiatives in Zimbabwe” with organisers saying the summit aims to capture on-the-ground evidence of what is transforming communities.

The gathering also serves as Zimbabwe’s national qualifier for the SADC Regional Gender Protocol @Work Summit, a regional competition honouring exceptional efforts towards meeting SADC Gender Protocol commitments and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Participants will present work across a broad set of categories including gender mainstreaming in institutions, Gender Responsive Budgeting, Local Economic Development, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, leadership, media excellence and thematic projects on climate justice, gender-based violence and sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Councillors who have championed gender equality in their wards will be recognised under the Drivers of Change category while the Entrepreneurship category will showcase beneficiaries of Gender Links’ programme implemented in councils such as Beitbridge, Bulawayo, Kadoma, Kariba, Makoni, Manyame, Masvingo, Murewa, Mutare, Umguza and Zibagwe.

Junior councillors will compete in the Youth category highlighting initiatives that promote meaningful participation of young people in local governance.

More than 60 local authorities will exhibit progress under the Centres of Excellence for gender mainstreaming and Gender Responsive Budgeting categories showing how councils are integrating gender perspectives into planning, budgets and service delivery.

Flagship projects spanning arts and crafts, clean energy, horticulture, waste management, health and sanitation will feature under the Local Economic Development category.

The Media category will honour journalists who have produced compelling stories on women’s leadership, gender-responsive budgeting, local economic development and gender mainstreaming at community level.

Organisers say the Summit aims to gather robust evidence through case studies, assess gains made in gender-responsive budgeting and local economic development and promote peer learning across councils and civil society.

It will also support the strengthening of gender mainstreaming within institutions through improved policies, systems and practices.

The three-day event is expected to culminate in awards recognising outstanding national performers who will go on to represent the country at the regional SADC Gender Protocol @Work Summit.