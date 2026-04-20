‘It is Not a Commission for Women Only’ – On The Zimbabwe Gender Commission

By Rotina Musara

Introduction

As the debate unfolds on the proposed dissolution of the Zimbabwe’s Gender Commission, under Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 3, it is highly imperative to understand that both women and men have a critical stake in this discourse. It is not a women’s issue.

The ZGC is not a Commission for Women Only. It is a Commission for all genders. Consequently all genders have a fundamental role in defending this critical gender accountability institution.

The establishment of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) under the 2013 Constitution marked a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s commitment to gender equality, social justice, and inclusive governance.

As a constitutionally mandated independent commission, the ZGC was designed to address systemic gender inequalities affecting both women and men, while promoting gender mainstreaming across all sectors of society.

The writer argues that the Zimbabwe Gender Commission has been instrumental in promoting male engagement in gender equality, strengthening institutional accountability, influencing traditional and religious leaders, and advancing Zimbabwe’s compliance with regional and international gender frameworks.

It further contends that Amendment No. 3 should not abolish the Commission, as doing so would dilute its specialized mandate and weaken genderresponsive governance.

Instrumental Role in Male Engagement

One of the most transformative yet often underappreciated contributions of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) lie in its deliberate and strategic engagement of men and boys as active participants in the pursuit of gender equality.

The ZGC has worked to place men as essential partners in dismantling inequality. This shift reflects a deeper understanding that sustainable social transformation requires the participation of all members of society.

Hence through engaging men in conversations about power, privilege, responsibility, and identity, the Commission fosters a more inclusive and collaborative approach to gender justice one that resonates across generational, cultural, and socio-economic divides.

Defining Gender as Inclusive

At the heart of the Commission’s work is a conceptual redefinition of gender itself.

The ZGC adopts a holistic framework that understands gender as a system of socially constructed roles, expectations, and relations that affect both men and women.

This framing is critical in shaping a broader agenda of societal transformation. In practical terms, this means acknowledging that men, too, are shaped often constrained by rigid gender norms that dictate how they should behave, express emotion, and exercise authority. The Commission invites men into the conversation not as passive observers, but as stakeholders whose lives are also impacted by gender inequality.

This approach reduces resistance and defensiveness, particularly in communities where gender equality initiatives have historically been perceived as threatening to male authority. Instead, the ZGC’s inclusive framing opens space for dialogue, reflection, and mutual understanding, making gender equality a shared societal goal rather than a contested ideological battleground and making men allies in the discourse of gender equality.

Addressing Harmful Masculinities

Building on this inclusive framework, the ZGC has taken deliberate steps to confront and transform harmful expressions of masculinity that perpetuate inequality and violence.

Through sustained community outreach, public education campaigns, and stakeholder engagement, the Commission challenges deeply entrenched norms such as patriarchal dominance, the normalization of gender-based violence, and the social valorisation of aggression and emotional suppression among men.

These interventions are particularly significant in contexts where traditional conceptions of masculinity are closely tied to authority, control, and economic provision. The ZGC does not seek to dismantle cultural identity, but rather to encourage critical reflection on which aspects of these norms are harmful and which can be reimagined in ways that promote dignity, respect, and mutual support.

The ZGC has facilitated dialogues in communities, schools, and workplaces, the Commission creates safe spaces for men to interrogate inherited beliefs and explore alternative models of masculinity that are non-violent, equitable, and emotionally intelligent.

Importantly, this work recognizes that harmful masculinities are not only detrimental to women and girls, but also to men themselves manifesting in mental health challenges, strained relationships, and cycles of violence.

Therefore, the ZGC promotes a vision of gender equality that enhances the well-being of all individuals.

Male Participation in Advocacy

The Commission’s commitment to male engagement is further reflected in its efforts to actively involve men in advocacy and programmatic interventions.

Rather than positioning men solely as beneficiaries of awareness campaigns, the ZGC encourages them to become advocates and change agents within their own communities.

This is achieved through structured programs that promote male participation in anti-gender-based violence (GBV) campaigns, community dialogues, and policy consultations.

Such initiatives are aligned with global best practices, particularly those endorsed by frameworks like the African Union’s gender strategies and the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development, which emphasize the importance of engaging men as allies.

Therefore, in involving men in advocacy, the ZGC enhances the credibility and sustainability of its interventions.

Messages delivered by male champions often carry significant weight in patriarchal contexts, helping to shift attitudes and behaviours in ways that external interventions alone cannot achieve.

Through these efforts, the Commission cultivates a new generation of men who are not only aware of gender issues but are also committed to advancing equality in their homes, workplaces, and communities.

Influence on Traditional and Religious Leaders

Traditional Leaders

The effectiveness of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission is further reinforced by its strategic engagement with traditional leadership structures, which remain highly influential in shaping social norms and practices, particularly in rural communities.

The inclusion of a representative from the National Council of Chiefs within the Commission’s institutional framework is both symbolic and practical, signaling a recognition that customary governance systems are integral to the success of gender equality initiatives.

Through this interface, the ZGC can engage traditional leaders as partners in reform rather than as obstacles to change.

Chiefs and village heads, who often serve as custodians of culture and arbiters of local disputes, are uniquely positioned to influence community attitudes and behaviours.

The ZGC works collaboratively with these leaders, and the Commission has been able to challenge harmful practices such as child marriage, inheritance discrimination, and gender-based violence, while promoting more equitable interpretations of customary law.

This engagement is not imposed but negotiated, respecting the authority and legitimacy of traditional institutions while encouraging alignment with constitutional principles and human rights standards.

In doing so, the ZGC fosters a model of culturally grounded reform one that resonates with local communities and is therefore more likely to be sustained over time.

Religious Leaders

In parallel with its engagement of traditional authorities, the ZGC recognizes the profound influence of religious institutions in shaping moral values, social norms, and individual behaviour in Zimbabwean society.

Churches, mosques, and other faith-based organizations are often central to community life, providing not only spiritual guidance but also social support and moral direction.

The Commission’s engagement with religious leaders is therefore both strategic and essential.

Through working with clergy and faith-based organizations, the ZGC promotes gender-sensitive interpretations of religious teachings, encouraging messages that uphold dignity, equality and non-violence.

This is particularly important in addressing gender-based violence, which is sometimes perpetuated or justified through misinterpretations of religious doctrine.

Through workshops, dialogues, and collaborative initiatives, the Commission supports religious leaders in becoming advocates for gender justice within their congregations.

This includes promoting inclusive practices, supporting survivors of violence, and challenging harmful norms that may be reinforced through religious discourse.

The dual engagement of traditional and religious leaders ensures that the Commission’s work is deeply embedded within the cultural and spiritual fabric of society.

This integrated approach enhances legitimacy, fosters community ownership, and increases the likelihood of lasting behavioural change.

Bridging Policy and Practice

Perhaps one of the most significant contributions of the Commission is its role in bridging the gap between policy and practice.

While Zimbabwe has made notable strides in developing progressive gender policies, the challenge has often been in translating these frameworks into tangible outcomes.

The ZGC acts as a conduit between national policy and community realities, ensuring that commitments made at the highest levels of government are reflected in the lived experiences of citizens.

The ZGC through monitoring implementation, engaging stakeholders, and advocating for change, the Commission helps to transform abstract principles into concrete improvements in people’s lives.

Gender Commission is not merely a policy institution but a dynamic agent of social transformation one that engages men and women, influences cultural and religious norms, ensures accountability, and delivers meaningful impact at the community level.

Therefore, as the discussion on Constitution Amendment Bill No.3 unfolds, both women and men have a critical stake in the proposed dissolution of the Zimbabwe’s Gender Commission.

It is not merely, a women’s issue.