Zim to Mark Forests and Weather Day in Bulilima Amid Climate Push

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The government will host a joint national commemoration of the International Day of Forests and World Meteorological Day in Bulilima District this week as authorities step up efforts to promote environmental protection, climate awareness and sustainable livelihoods.

Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Evelyn Ndlovu announced the initiative during a press briefing in Harare on Monday.

The commemorations are scheduled for 20 March at Mlomwe Primary School and will bring together government officials, environmental agencies, traditional leaders, community members and the media.

According to Dr Ndlovu, the combined event reflects the close link between forests, weather systems and national development.

“Forests are the green lungs of our planet, regulating climate and sustaining biodiversity while meteorology helps us understand the forces of nature and safeguard communities against climate extremes,” she said.

World Meteorological Day is commemorated globally on 23 March and marks the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization in 1950.

This year’s theme is “Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow.”

Dr Ndlovu said reliable weather forecasts and climate information are vital tools for disaster preparedness and economic planning.

“Behind every weather forecast lies a global network of observers, scientists and data systems. These forecasts are not merely conveniences but lifelines that warn communities of floods and droughts and guide farmers on planting seasons,” she said.

The International Day of Forests is observed on 21 March under the theme “Forests and Economies,” highlighting the role forests play in supporting livelihoods, biodiversity and climate regulation.

Dr Ndlovu noted that forests provide food, shelter, medicine and income for more than 1.6 billion people worldwide while also protecting soil, water resources and wildlife habitats.

Forestry is being promoted as a key sector under the Zimbabwe Biodiversity Economy initiative which aligns with the country’s National Development Strategy 2.

The minister said the government has already rolled out several programmes to protect forests and expand tree-planting efforts across the country.

One of the flagship initiatives is the national tree-planting programme launched by Emmerson Mnangagwa and implemented by the Forestry Commission of Zimbabwe in partnership with the Ministry of Environment.

The campaign has seen schools, communities and provinces establishing tree nurseries and participating in seasonal planting programmes.

Authorities are also working with the Environmental Management Agency and other institutions to curb deforestation, illegal mining and settlements in protected forest areas.

“Those who are mining within the forest will be removed and charged for interfering with the environment,” Dr Ndlovu said.

She added that the government is reviewing environmental laws to introduce stricter penalties for offenders and strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

Planned activities for the Bulilima event include a tree-planting exercise at Mlomwe Primary School, exhibitions by environmental agencies and a visit to the Vusanani Cooperative where local women process marula fruit into products such as oil and juice.

Dr Ndlovu said the initiative highlights how indigenous trees can support rural economies.

“We targeted that village because women there are already benefiting from marula products such as oil and juice, showing the economic value of our indigenous trees,” she said.

The commemorations will also feature the unveiling of Zimbabwe’s Tree of the Year for 2026 a programme aimed at raising awareness about indigenous tree conservation.

Dr Ndlovu urged communities, traditional leaders and the media to participate in the event and support efforts to safeguard forests and strengthen climate resilience.

“Let us come together to observe our world today so that we may protect our tomorrow,” she said.