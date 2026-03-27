Zim Woman Accused of Trafficking Victim into Rape Ordeal

By Judith Nyuke

A 37-year-old Zimbabwean woman based in Namibia appeared in court after allegedly orchestrating a human trafficking scheme under the guise of a job opportunity which led to the sexual assault of a fellow Zimbabwean.

Chido Kagoro appeared before Harare magistrate Jesse Kufa facing charges of contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act.

​She was granted US$200 bail, and the matter was remanded to 7 April. Kagoro was represented by Moffat Makuvatsine.

​The State alleges that in October 2025, at Mbare Musika, the victim met Kagoro, a former schoolmate from Murewa.

After exchanging contact details, Kagoro reportedly told the victim that she lived in Namibia with her husband and children claiming she was in Zimbabwe to purchase bananas for her vending business.

​The victim asked Kagoro for assistance in finding work in Namibia. On 22 December, Kagoro reportedly requested the victim’s passport and photos, claiming she knew someone seeking a shop assistant.

The Court heard that on 2 January 2026, Kagoro invited the victim to Namibia to work for a business partner named Patrick.

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Upon the victim’s arrival in Namibia, Kagoro sent an employee to pay the bus fare and took the victim to her home. After two weeks of employment, Kagoro instructed the victim to wash clothes at the house, which was outside her job description.

While there, Patrick allegedly followed the victim into the house, locked the door, and raped her three times.

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The victim was allegedly told by Patrick that he had paid Kagoro 3 000 Namibian Dollars for her “recruitment.”

Afraid to confide in Kagoro and unable to get assistance from the Wanaheda Police Station, the victim contacted relatives in Zimbabwe for bus fare and returned home on 18 January 2026.