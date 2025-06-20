Zim’s Education Minister Rallies SADC for STEM-Driven Transformation

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Zimbabwe’s Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Frederick Shava has urged Southern African nations to unite in transforming their education systems to fuel industrialization and long-term economic growth.

Speaking at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) High-Level Ministerial Meeting on Education, Training and Science, Technology and Innovation, Shava highlighted the centrality of education in the region’s modernisation agenda.

“No nation can ever rise above the level of its education system,” said Shava, echoing the words of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He stressed the need to prioritise science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as well as digital learning, to unlock new pathways for job creation and economic competitiveness.

“Foundational literacy and numeracy are critical—they create a strong base for heritage-based learning, skills development, and advanced innovation. Let’s invest in all levels of education to secure a prosperous future,” he said.

Shava acknowledged ongoing challenges such as brain drain, outdated systems, and gender disparities in STEM.

“Addressing these issues requires deliberate policy reforms, increased investment, and strategic regional cooperation,” he added.

Championing gender equality in science and innovation, the minister expressed pride in Zimbabwe’s upcoming signing of the Women in Science Charter.

“In Zimbabwe, women participation in STEM is still very low. I am proud that at this meeting, Zimbabwe will be signing the Women in Science Charter. We are not just signing the charter but have taken a deliberate position to support women in science and to provide scholarships to support the girl child in the sciences,” Shava said.

He also extended gratitude to global partners including the ILO, OBREAL, the Gates Foundation, and UNESCO for their support in strengthening the region’s education and innovation ecosystem.

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. Today, we choose to go far together,” Shava concluded, calling for a unified regional push to ensure “no skill is wasted, no innovation is soloed, and no learner is left behind.”