Zim’s Industrial Drive Gains Momentum as ED Commissions New Cut Rag Processors Plant

By Shalom Shawurwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed the commissioning of new production facilities at Cut Rag Processors as a clear signal of Zimbabwe’s ongoing industrial revival reaffirming his administration’s mantra that the country is “Open for Business.”

Speaking at the event, Mnangagwa described the multimillion-dollar investment in the tobacco processing company as a testament to rising private-sector confidence and the government’s economic transformation agenda.

He said industrialisation, modernisation, value addition and export-led growth remain central to achieving Vision 2030 and praised Cut Rag Processors for contributing to that national mission.

“This occasion demonstrates Zimbabwe’s ongoing industrial resurgence… under my leadership Government has placed industrialisation, modernisation, value addition and export-led growth at the core of our national development agenda,” he said.

The commissioning comes on the back of what Mnangagwa described as “unprecedented successes” in the agricultural sector, particularly tobacco.

Zimbabwe produced an all-time record 355 million kilogrammes of tobacco in 2025, valued at US$1.2 billion.

The President noted that Zimbabwe now ranks sixth globally in tobacco production, crediting more than 160 000 households sustained by the industry.

He said the strong performance presents vast opportunities for deeper integration of Zimbabwe’s tobacco value chain into regional and global markets.

Mnangagwa applauded the company established in 2000 as Zimbabwe’s first independent cut rag and cigarette manufacturing facility for heeding the government’s call to invest in value addition and beneficiation.

He said the newly unveiled state-of-the-art plant will significantly improve cigarette production efficiency strengthen Zimbabwe’s self-sufficiency in tobacco processing and boost exports of high-value finished products.

The President also highlighted the company’s use of renewable energy sources such as timber-waste wood blocks calling it a model for sustainable industrial practice.

Mnangagwa reiterated his government’s commitment to eliminating bureaucratic hurdles that hinder investment, citing ongoing reforms targeting 12 key economic sectors.

Reviews and streamlining of permits, fees, levies and regulatory requirements are already underway in agriculture, tourism, transport and retail.

“Through this Regulatory Reform Agenda, we are determined to ensure that no investment is hindered by bureaucratic red tape,” he said.

He added that the forthcoming National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy 2 will accelerate industrialisation, diversify production and reinforce local content.

The President said government is investing heavily in digital infrastructure as part of its Artificial Intelligence Strategy aimed at supporting e-commerce, automation and smart manufacturing.

Emerging technologies such as big data, the Internet of Things and augmented analytics are expected to bolster industrial efficiency.

Mnangagwa urged industry leaders to ensure that development benefits all Zimbabweans, stressing the philosophy: “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.”

Mnangagwa said localisation, value addition and beneficiation remain essential to ensuring that more national wealth is created and kept within Zimbabwe’s borders.

He emphasised that as the country advances NDS2, energy, water, transport and ICT infrastructure rehabilitation will remain key priorities.

Mnangagwa congratulated the management and staff of Cut Rag Processors, as well as tobacco farmers nationwide for their roles in sustaining the sector’s growth.