ZSE Extends Bullish Run On Heavy Weights Gains

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) extended its bullish run this Wednesday as heavy weights continue to post gains amid improving market sentiment.

This week has been positive for most stocks on the ZSE with small caps struggling to keep pace.

The All Share Index was 9.22 percent stronger at 21 077.78 points with heavy weights in the Top 10 Index posting a 9.57 percent ascendance by close of today’s session.

Smalls caps had the thinnest margin growth today of 5.21 recovering from yesterday’s losses.

AFDIS led the gainers firming 20 percent to ZWL$ 287.45 while agro-industrial giant, Tanganda was up 19.17 percent. Fintech giant, Ecocash Holdings gained 18.66 percent to settle at ZWL$ 112.23 as tobacco firm, TSL emerged 17.86 percent stronger at ZWL$ 132.

Leading the losers pack was First Mutual Properties which fell by 7.55 percent at ZWL$ 11.56 as ZB Holdings emerged 0.72 percent weaker at ZWL$60.55. NMB also fell 0.69 percent to settle at ZWL$ 20.48.

In today’s session a total of 696 trades were conducted with a turnover of ZWL$ 472 756 221.75 up from ZWL$ 259 323 599.50 posted by close of yesterday’s trading session.

Market capitalization grew to ZWL$ 2.631 trillion from ZWL$ 2.400 trillion previous day.