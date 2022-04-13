Marry Found Guilty Of Fabricating Union With Chiwenga  

Marry Mubaiwa has been found guilty of fabricating her union with a then bed-ridden Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at a time he was hospitalized in India.

According to Harare Magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube, Mubaiwa violated the Marriages Act when she lied that Chiwenga consented to solemnise their union.

Ncube said evidence from witnesses’ show that Mubaiwa lied about Chiwenga’s consent to legalise their marriage and that he had planned for the wedding.

A sentence is yet to be issued.

Mubaiwa has been frequenting the courts to answer to numerous charges ever since her nasty break up with the powerful politician.

More to follow….