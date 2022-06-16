ZTA Hunts For Young Innovators

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has embarked on a hunt for young innovators in tourism from across the country’s ten provinces through a campaign dubbed, “Tourism Innovation Challenge”- that will see winners being mentored and their ideas being funded into viable businesses, 263Chat has learnt.

The competition will target youths aged 30 years and below as part of the authority’s vision to transform the sector into a modern digital industry.

ZTA Matabeleland North Manager, Tsikadzashe Mberi recently confirmed the development at the launch of the program.

“We are targeting youths that are 30 years and below. Participants will make entries on any innovative idea in the tourism sector, which can be commercialized and help in growing the industry, especially after COVID-19.

“One winner will be drawn from each of the country’s provinces and these will then compete for the national competition. The winners at the national level will then be mentored by ZTA and partners to grow their idea into viable businesses,” said Mberi.

Due date for Provincial submission is 30 June 2022 where 10 Projects will be shortlisted for the provincial challenge. The selected 10 Projects will be evaluated by a provincial evaluation committee.

Provincial winners will enter into the national challenge and the winning projects from the provinces will proceed for adjudication by a National Panel to determine the National Winner.

National Challenge Finals

Projects will be evaluated by a national adjudication committee

• National Winner will be announced on World Tourism Day or at any date by 30 September 2022

• The winning Project will be awarded USD 5,000

• First runner up – USD 2,500

• Second runner up – USD 1,250