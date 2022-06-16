Church Condemns Gruesome Murder Of CCC Activist

The Zimbabwe Christian Alliance (ZCA) has condemned the gruesome murder of a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali while appealing for justice to bring closure to her family and friends.

By Caroline Mugida

In a statement, ZCA Executive Director Reverend Useni Sibanda said the harassment facing the Ali family is meant to instill fear and trauma to the community as well.

“It is now three weeks since the disappearance of Moreblessing was reported, and the Zimbabwe Republic police need to act swiftly to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice. If justice is served and and the suspects are brought to book, it will bring closure to the late Moreblessing’s family and friends” said Sibanda.

ZCA said the country is witnessing a build up to electoral violence, with the Zimbabwe Peace Project reporting 193 cases of political motivated violence in the month of May.

“As the nation enters the period of elections, incidents such as these create tensions and conflicts which might escalate to violence. Failure to properly handle Moreblessing’s murder is fueling conflicts, and this may spread to the rest of the country,” added Rev Sibanda.

ZCA appealed to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHCR) and National Peace Reconciliation Commission to act on this issue before it escalates out of control.