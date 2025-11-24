Govt, Police Unite to Stamp Out Counterfeit Seed Market

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The seed industry, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Zimbabwe Republic Police have launched a nationwide crackdown on counterfeit seed warning that the illegal trade poses a grave threat to farmer livelihoods and national food security.

Zimbabwe Seed Association (ZSA) chairperson John Makoni told journalists that fake seed was already causing significant losses to farmers who unknowingly invest in products that cannot germinate or produce meaningful yields.

“There are unscrupulous players putting fake seed on the market. It is real. When a farmer invests, they invest for six months, and somebody gives them something that is not going to give them a yield. Though cheap, the cost of fake seed lasts the whole season,” Makoni said.

He said the seed industry is fully prepared for the 2025–2026 season and assured farmers that ZSA members follow strict certification processes, supplying disease-free seed suited to the country’s conditions.

He urged farmers to avoid unlicensed sellers and to scrutinise packaging carefully.

“If the bag does not have a proper label showing the variety name, production year and germination qualities, suspect fake seed,” he said, adding that spelling errors and poor packaging were additional red flags.

Seed Services Institute head Edmore Mtetwa said government inspectors have intensified enforcement operations, including a 10-week series of spot checks across cities, towns and business centres.

He warned that anyone selling seed without a licence is breaking the law.

“Offenders will face the full wrath of the law. We are receiving strong support from the police and seed houses in reporting suspicious cases of counterfeit or smuggled seed,” Mtetwa said.

Penalties, he added, may include licence cancellation, fines, restitution and imprisonment.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said authorities had already identified hotspots for counterfeit seed activity, including Mbare, Marondera, Wedza, Chivhu, Chegutu and Mvurwi.

Some hardware stores and agents, he said, were selling fake seed packaged to look like legitimate brands.

“Arrests will be made whether it’s a company, an individual or an agent. No one is spared,” Nyathi said, adding that names of suspects arrested so far would be released in the coming days.

Nyathi urged farmers, agro-dealers and the media to intensify public awareness, particularly in rural areas where farmers are most vulnerable.

“The public needs information because they are being taken advantage of,” he said, stressing that the police remain committed to safeguarding order in the agricultural sector.

The three institutions jointly called on farmers to buy seed only from licensed agro-dealers and immediately report suspicious products to the police or the Ministry’s Seed Inspectorate.