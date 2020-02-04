Zanu PF Accused Of Vote Buying Ahead Of Kuwadzana Council By-Election
The opposition MDC has accused Zanu PF of using hunger and starvation as a political tool to win votes ahead of the Kuwadzana Ward 44 council by-election set for this weekend.
The allegations emerged after ZANU PF’s national political commissar, Victor Matemadanda distributed 28 tonnes of maize meal in Kuwadzana, Harare.
MDC’s national deputy spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said the move was clear vote-buying which violates the Electoral Act.