Mliswa Lays Into Jonathan Moyo

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has laid into exiled former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo saying he should also confess how they conspired against former Vice President Joyce Mujuru.

Moyo together with Patrick Zhuwao also a former Cabinet Minister and ruling Zanu PF member apologised to the ruling party for promoting the Zanu PF Must Fall hashtag.

In a Twitter thread, Mliswa said the combination of factional groups within the ruling party had decimated political careers for many Zanu PF loyalist then.

“In the spirit of confessions and true reformation, which Jonathan Moyo purports to be showing, it would be proper if he would also confess how they conspired to lie and have Mai Mujuru and the alleged Gamatox expelled from ZANU PF. The combination of Lacoste and G40 created the naked lies which wrecked the political lives of many. Some of us, due to our own ability to work hard and sincerity have reinvented our political lives but others failed and are gone. When will they be exonerated?

“At no point did Mai Mujuru conspire to have former President Mugabe removed at the 6th ZANU PF National People’s Congress as purported. She never met with anyone to plan that. Yet Moyo led the propaganda against her. Kaukonde, Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa, Mvundura, General Gwanetsa, Langa, now back, Calistus Ndhlovu, Olivia Muchena, Mavhaire the list goes on. Veritable War Veterans who were unspotted in their support of the country suddenly found themselves in the dustbin over fake stories. Years before Moyo had been re-admitted into ZANU PF at the behest of overtures made by Didymus Mutasa but later he still had the temerity to conspire against Mutasa to have him expelled,” Mliswa charged.

The former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson accused Moyo of being an irresponsible and deceitful politician.

“Moyo has already shown himself to be a reckless and unprincipled politician. Any politician should be wary of his proximity. He has sold-out countless times to be a legitimate comrade in anything. Moyo may have nine lives but it remains a theme of those lives that they are all about disruption and havoc. His kind of politics cannot flourish in a stable environment. The short of it is that he isn’t an honest politician. The President should work in alternative ways to win 2023, bring back War Vets on board and not envisage utilizing people like Moyo. He is my Sekuru but he remains too much of a flip-flopper. Let him come back and work on his farm in peace away from politics.” Mliswa said.

