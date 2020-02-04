Draw Lessons from Events in Malawi, Chamisa Tells SADC

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change President Nelson Chamisa has urged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) to stop the business of rushing to endorse sham elections and draw key lessons from events in Malawi.

In a statement released following the nullification of Presidential election results in Malawi, Chamisa said the court verdict was a reminder that independence and professionalism of institutions can correct wrong politics.

“For too long our continent has been plagued by the scourge of unfair elections. It gives hope to see court’s checks and controls curtailing capture and abuse.

“Lest we forget, we here in Zimbabwe have an outstanding matter – the legitimacy of the rigged 2018 election,” said Chamisa

Chamisa said SADC and the AU need renewal and reorientation in order to protect people’s interests while calling an end to generational rigging of elections, manipulation of state institutions, corruption, tippex and excel scandals including dictatorial tendencies on the continent.

Yesterday, Malawi’s constitutional court has annulled last year’s controversial election, which saw President Peter Mutharika narrowly re-elected, widespread irregularities in the 21 May vote.