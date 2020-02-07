All Set for World Radio Commemoration In Gweru

All roads will lead to Gweru on the 12th of February as Zimbabwe joins the rest of the World in commemorating World Radio Day (WRD).

Running under the theme Radio and Diversity, the day is set aside by UNSECO and aimed to celebrate radio broadcasts as well as improving international cooperation amongst international broadcasters.

The international commemorations will be graced by the Minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services Hon Monica Mutsvangwa, who will deliver the keynote address at the event.

The official online trending hashtag for Zimbabwe will be #WRDZim2020. and the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators (ZOCC), a consortium of more than 100 ethical, credible and factual online players will broadcast this event live on their various social media platforms to reach out to thousands on this day.

Preparations are now at an advanced stage, for the event set for the Gweru Civic Centre as the event is set to light up the midlands town with top-level discussions around radio issues and way forward towards the growth of the broadcasting sector while making sure its plays it’s pivotal role.

The event will be headlined by two panel of discussions, with the first one comprising of regulators, broadcasters, as well as other media experts with authorities from Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAs), Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ), and Transmedia.

The second panel of discussion will comprise of listeners and others who can make analytical submissions as the panel discussions aims to discuss issues to do with media diversity as well as other issues related to the radio,such as media plurality, legal framework and other resource issues.

All nations under the UN banner celebrate the World Radio Day World Wide.