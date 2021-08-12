Mixed Reactions To Govt Decision On Re-Opening Of Churches

Zimbabweans have reacted differently to Government’s announcement that churches will be open to congregants who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Outspoken Norton lawmaker Temba Mliswa posting on Twitter said the approach opens an opportunity for discrimination and corruption.

“The challenge with this approach is it opens the opportunity for discrimination. We have a situation we need to address where people are receiving the first COVID-19 vaccination, but due to unavailability, can’t access the second.

“Blame here can’t be put on the people as many are willing to receive vaccinations but can’t. Once there’s a shortage of vaccinations like this and people are segregated along such lines, it has the propensity to foster corruption and the emergence of fake certificates. Some of the decisions made appear rather rushed, reactionary and lack consistency. Let’s have a clear position on this,” said Mliswa.

The Independent legislator urged the Government to invest in COVID-19 test kits and allow various players to be involved in the selling of the kits.

“If it’s a lockdown, then let it be a proper lockdown. If you decide to open up, then open up. I urge the government to invest in COVID-19 test kits and to allow pharmacies to sell WHO and government-approved test kits in the same way HIV was mitigated by the easy availability of HIV test kits. Early detection of the COVID-19 virus can make the difference between recovery and death,” he said.

Some citizens questioned the rationale in having fully vaccinated people allowed to attend church gatherings whilst citizens interact in public spaces.

“Six days a week we interact in supermarkets, public transport vehicles, other public places. No vaccines here. Then for two hours a week a full vaccine is mandatory,” said lawyer Patony Musendo.

Quoting from the Bible another one said Romans 13:1-2 says: Obey the government, for God is the One who has put it there. … So those who refuse to obey the law of the land are refusing to obey God, and punishment will follow.’ My Question is who will be cursed. Vatendi verengai shoko (believers be acquainted with scriptures) even if you hate Mnangagwa”.