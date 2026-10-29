Thursday, October 29, 2026
Business
0 Comments

Bard Santner Group Explores Regional Investment Opportunities in Mauritius

Bard Santner Group is strengthening its regional investment ambitions following a courtesy visit by its chairman, Mr Vinod Khooshiramsing Bussawah, CEO Senziwani Sikhosana and a delegation of senior executives to Mauritius President H.E. Dharambeer Gokhool.

The meeting focused on investment opportunities, cross-border financial services and strategic partnerships to expand the Group’s regional footprint.

The engagement comes as Bard Santner Group deepens its presence in financial services, following the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s granting of a deposit-taking licence to Bard Santner Microfinance Bank.

The Group says it remains focused on building strategic partnerships that connect capital, markets and investment opportunities across Africa.

Share this article

Tags

Written by

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues. Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

No comments

Leave a Comment

Related posts

Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business, Travel

You cannot copy content of this page