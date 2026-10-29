Bard Santner Group Explores Regional Investment Opportunities in Mauritius

Bard Santner Group is strengthening its regional investment ambitions following a courtesy visit by its chairman, Mr Vinod Khooshiramsing Bussawah, CEO Senziwani Sikhosana and a delegation of senior executives to Mauritius President H.E. Dharambeer Gokhool.

The meeting focused on investment opportunities, cross-border financial services and strategic partnerships to expand the Group’s regional footprint.

The engagement comes as Bard Santner Group deepens its presence in financial services, following the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s granting of a deposit-taking licence to Bard Santner Microfinance Bank.

The Group says it remains focused on building strategic partnerships that connect capital, markets and investment opportunities across Africa.