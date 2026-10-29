PrideBet Takes Brand Experience to Three Cities, mphasises safe betting

PrideBet is stepping up efforts to expand its presence in Zimbabwe’s betting and gaming industry, taking its brand engagement campaign to Harare, Masvingo and Mutare through a three-city roadshow that also placed emphasis on responsible gambling.

The activations combined entertainment, popular personalities and interactive activities as the company sought to connect directly with communities, attract new adult audiences and strengthen public recognition of its brand.

PrideBet country representative Godfrey Mvura said the roadshows formed part of a broader strategy to expand the company’s footprint across the country and position it as a leading name in the sector.

“Our vision with these activations is to bring PrideBet closer to the people and establish the brand as one of the leading names in Zimbabwe’s betting and gaming industry,” Mvura said.

He said the company recognised that building a successful brand required more than advertising and a strong digital presence, stressing the importance of trust, visibility and meaningful engagement with communities.

Through the roadshows, PrideBet sought to create opportunities for face-to-face interaction with audiences, allowing the company to introduce its services to new markets while gaining a better understanding of customer expectations.

Mvura said physical engagement remained important despite the growing role of digital platforms in the betting industry, arguing that direct interaction helped build relationships that traditional advertising alone could not achieve.

“These activations are not isolated events but part of a broader, long-term strategy to strengthen PrideBet’s footprint across Zimbabwe,” he said.

The three-city tour also comes as the betting industry faces the challenge of balancing commercial growth with responsible gambling practices.

Mvura said responsible gambling remained central to the company’s approach, adding that its engagement activities were directed towards adult audiences.

The emphasis on safe betting reflects the importance of encouraging informed participation in gambling and ensuring that promotional activities do not target minors.

Responsible betting practices include setting spending limits, avoiding the use of borrowed money to gamble and treating betting as entertainment rather than a means of earning a reliable income. Gambling should never compromise essential household expenses or financial obligations.

Mvura said PrideBet wanted to build a brand recognised not only for its products and services but also for its accessibility, innovation and connection with Zimbabwean communities.

“Ultimately, we want PrideBet to be more than just another betting platform. We want it to become a recognisable, trusted and competitive brand that understands the Zimbabwean market and continues to find meaningful ways to engage with its communities,” he said.

He described the roadshows as an important step towards establishing a lasting presence in the local market, with the company seeking to combine its digital operations with direct community engagement.

The campaign signals PrideBet’s intention to expand its reach beyond online platforms and strengthen its visibility in key urban centres as competition within Zimbabwe’s betting and gaming industry continues to grow.