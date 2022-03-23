Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to be professional and transparent in its administration of elections saying citizens have the power to demand its disbandment if it fails in its mandate.

This follows complaints from CCC candidates in the forthcoming by-elections over a number of issues including being denied access to the voters roll, use of black and white ballot papers among other grievances.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa told ZEC that as a referee in elections, they should not behave like a wing of a political party.

“ZEC,ZEC,ZEC …you are a referee not a wing of any political party. Be transparent, professional, independent, constitutional and honourable. Don’t force us as citizens to demand your disbandment! We have that power,” said Chamisa.

Meanwhile, a CCC star rally that was set for Epworth tomorrow has been banned by the police on the basis that their manpower has already been deployed for the Saturday by-elections.

This is the fifth CCC rally banned by the police after Marondera, Binga, Masvingo and Gokwe. Masvingo rally could only proceed after the High Court ordered the police not to interfere while there were skirmishes in Marondera and Gokwe as Chamisa was blocked from addressing his supporters who had gathered in numbers.

This is despite the fact that Zanu PF had its mega-rally to canvass support for its St Marys parliamentary candidate on Wednesday.