Police Ban Chamisa’s CCC Epworth Rally

Police have banned opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign rally that was scheduled for Olympic Stadium, Epworth on Thursday which is two days before the make or break by-elections set for Saturday.

In a letter dated March 22, 2022 and addressed to the party coordinator Patrick Moyo, Officer Commanding Police, Harare East District, a Chief Superintendent Muzivi said the ZRP has no manpower to provide security for the rally.

“I acknowledge receipt of your notification letter dated 21 March 2022… whereby you intend to hold a Public Political Gathering at Olympic Stadium, Epworth, Harare, on the 24th of March 2022 from 1100 hours to 1600 hours.

“However, your meeting has not been sanctioned for security reasons. We have no adequate manpower to cover the meeting. Our manpower has already been deployed to various polling stations in preparation for by-elections slated for Saturday 26 March 2022,” read Chief Superintendent Muzivi’s letter

This is the fifth time that the Nelson Chamisa led CCC rally has been prohibited by the police since the beginning of the by-election rallies.

Rallies have been banned in Gokwe, Marondera, Binga and Masvingo with the Masvingo rally only proceeding after a High Court judge ordered ZRP to allow the opposition party to hold the event without interference.

Meanwhile, Harare magistrate Lanzini Ncube has ordered a CCC rally slated for Tafara, Harare today to go ahead without hindrance from the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

This follows a prohibition order by the police citing that the intended venue Chemhanza grounds had other political players undertaking their activities.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed Magistrate Ncube’s ruling.

“Harare Magistrate Ncube orders @CCCZimbabwe to proceed with holding its political party rally in Tafara today without any hindrance or interference by @PoliceZimbabwe. The Magistrate said @PoliceZimbabwe should let @CCCZimbabwe supporters enjoy & exercise their rights,” ZLHR posted on Twitter.