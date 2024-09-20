BEX Defense Wins Prestigious Award for Outstanding Residential Security Solutions

A security firm owned by Beverly and Clark Makoni, BEX Defens took home the coveted *Outstanding Residential Security Solutions Provider* award.

The company was honored during the prestigious Protection and Insurance Administrators Awards 2024, held on September 11 in Harare.

The award, presented by the Makakosha Business Network, was a recognition of BEX Defense’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and its significant impact on the residential security industry in Zimbabwe.

The company was acknowledged for its dedication to delivering state-of-the-art security solutions that meet the growing demand for safety in residential areas.

Innovative Leadership and a Commitment to Excellence

Speaking after receiving the award, Mrs Beverly Makoni, co-owner of BEX Defense, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and spoke about the company’s journey.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” he said. “At BEX Defense, we strive to provide innovative security solutions that not only protect homes but also give our clients peace of mind. We are deeply honored to be recognized for our efforts in such a competitive industry.”

Clark Makoni, co-owner and head of operations, echoed Mrs Makoni’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of client trust.

“Our clients have always been at the center of what we do. We believe that security is more than just installing systems—it’s about building lasting relationships based on trust and reliability. This award motivates us to continue raising the bar in residential security,” he said.

A Day to Remember

The award comes at a crucial time for BEX Defense, which has seen steady growth in recent years.

Their cutting-edge residential security services, including 24-hour surveillance, rapid response teams, and advanced home alarm systems, have set them apart as a leader in the industry.

Their continued innovation and commitment to customer service have cemented their reputation as a trusted partner for home safety.

A Heartfelt Thank You and a Look to the Future

Reflecting on the company’s growth and the path ahead, Mrs Makoni shared, “We owe this success to our incredible team, who work tirelessly to ensure the highest level of service. This award is not just ours, it belongs to every member of BEX Defense.

We are also grateful to our clients, whose trust in us drives our ambition to always improve.”

Beverly added, “As we look to the future, we plan to expand our services, incorporating even more advanced technologies to meet the changing demands of the security landscape. This award is a reminder that our work is making a real difference, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum.”

A Cause Worth Supporting

The Award also had a charitable aspect, with proceeds from the awards going toward the rehabilitation of underprivileged youths suffering from drug and alcohol abuse.

These funds will help support the Mandipa Hope Rehabilitation Centre, an organization committed to the care and recovery of vulnerable young people.

The award ceremony, attended by some of Zimbabwe’s most influential business leaders, underscored the importance of celebrating local talent and the companies making a difference in various sectors. For BEX Defense, this award marks not just a milestone but the beginning of an even brighter future.

