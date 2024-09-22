Hove Pledges to Modernize Zimbabwe’s Economy, Foster Entrepreneurship

By Lloyd Mahachi

Opposition party, National Alliance Party (APD), leader Divine Mhambi Hove has outlined his vision for a Zimbabwe that prioritizes innovation, technology, and economic inclusivity.

As his party prepares for the 2028 harmonized elections, Hove stated that they are commitmed to creating an economic system thy benefits all all Zimbabweans, not a select few.

“We are committed to harnessing innovation and technology to drive economic growth and create opportunities for all Zimbabweans,” Hove sajd while addressing journalists in Harare.

Hove underscored the party’s determination to modernize the economy and he said his party’s approach is “aimed at attracting investment and fostering entrepreneurship within the country.”

He highlighted the importance of equitable access to resources, Hove stated: “we believe that every Zimbabwean deserves access to economic opportunities, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that our economy is inclusive and beneficial to all.”

“Our commitment to inclusivity reflects a broader strategy to ensure that economic benefits reach all corners of society, particularly those who have been historically marginalized,” Hove said.

Addressing the issues of of presidential term limits, Hove asserted, “Our constitution is clear that a president’s moment only serves for two terms, not three as demanded by his supporters”.

“Our stance on constitutional adherence resonates with a lot of citizens seeking stability and a commitment to democratic principles in the political landscape,” he said.

Hove added that: “Our approach to economy is designed to resonate with the pressing needs of the populace and we will work tirelessly to ensure that every Zimbabwean has access to resources and opportunities,” he remarked, signaling the party’s responsiveness to the challenges faced by many.

