Biti Released on Bail After Arrest Over Mutare Meeting

Constitutional lawyer Tendai Biti who is also convener of the Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF) a civil society group opposing constitutional changes to gether with Morgan Ncube CDF’s programs officer have been released on bail following their arrest over an alleged failure to notify authorities of a meeting.

They were each granted US$500 bail by a magistrates’ court in Mutare.

According to their lawyer, Chris Ndlovu, the court imposed several conditions including a ban on holding or addressing meetings without police clearance.

They must also surrender their passports, report to police twice a week and refrain from contacting witnesses.

They are due back in court on 13 April.

Ndlovu said the defence team intended to contest the bail conditions describing them as excessive.

The two are facing charges under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act which requires organisers to notify police of certain gatherings.

But the CDF has dismissed the allegations insisting the law does not cover private meetings.

“The Maintenance of Peace and Order Act specifically excludes private meetings from the jurisdiction of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. As CDF we insist that our convener and programmes director have not violated any law,” the organisation said.

The case comes as political tensions grow ahead of debate on the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill, 2026.

The proposed changes include extending presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years and removing direct presidential elections.

Opponents say the measures risk concentrating power in the executive and weakening independent institutions including the electoral commission and the courts.

The proposals have sparked criticism from lawyers, civil society groups, students and church leaders highlighting growing divisions over the country’s constitutional future.