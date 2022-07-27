Bulawayo-based Gospel Artist Drops Singles Collection

Bulawayo-based gospel singer Walter Tynash, real name Tinashe Gawaza has set his sight on the international market following the release of his new singles collection.

The songs In Your Arms, Wanes Out, The Author Of My Faith and Your Glory seek to continue from where his earlier single Most High left off after reaching number 2 on Skyz Metro FM Gospel 10 Chart Show.

Speaking to 263Chat, Tynash said his new offering targets the international audience as he used English language.

“The singles collection comprises English songs only because I have a vision to attract an international audience with the project,” he said.

The 23-year-old originally hails from Hobhouse 1, Mutare. He attended primary education at Rujeko Primary School in Dangamvura before proceeding for secondary studies and A’Level at St Joseph’s High.

It was not before 2019 that Tynash started music lessons to fine-tune his voice and two years later in 2021 he was already releasing music churning Most High and I’m Not Afraid

From November 2021 to June 2022 he released up to 12 songs which include Solemn Service, Mount Zion, Your Love, Take It All, Wind Of Healing, Not A Man, I Don’t Wanna Miss, What A Profit, Zita, Never Be Moved, and Anoint My Eyes.

