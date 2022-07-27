Society Discouraging Women Participation In Politics: Mahere

Citizens for Change Coalition(CCC) Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere has accused society of discouraging women’s participation in politics through labelling them as promiscuous while ignoring men facing serious allegations including rape.

Addressing the media during a Press Club meeting in Harare on Tuesday, Mahere raised concern how society is quick to label women as promiscuous while ignoring male politicians including those facing serious allegations such as rape.

“The way the society views women in politics is still a major setback for us women. Recently I was called all names because of my relationship and yet no one has fingered ED or politicians that were raised by Mutami as promiscuous,” she said.

Mahere urged society to change perception about women saying the country needs leaders who deliver.

Speaking at the same event, Director for the Harare Residents Trust, Precious Shumba emphasized that women are the most affected by poor service delivery hence deserve more attention and respect.

“This is why women should be at the forefront to speak out for the community. Women should be in these positions to allow smooth flow of service delivery among other things,” he said.

Women remain underrepresented in most political parties, parliament and even in cabinet despite global efforts to push for 50/50 representation.

The 2019 Global Gender Gap report says it will take at least 135 years to close the gender disparity gap Sub-Saharan Africa.

