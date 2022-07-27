ZACC, Police Taken To Task Over Chamisa Death Threats

Top Harare lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa has written to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the National Prosecuting Authority over a video of a Zanu PF member from Mberengwa who was filmed calling for violent murder of opposition Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

In her letter, Mtetwa said she has been waiting for the arrest of the inciter named Abton Mashayanyika expressing concern that the law enforcement agents not taking action against him could be that they missed the video.

“I write to all your organizations concerning a video that has been circulating on various social media platforms where a person addressing the meeting called for the violent murder of NELSON CHAMISA, other supporters of his political party and his children. Should you require the video which incites the murder and violence against members of a lawful political party, same is readily available” said Mtetwa.

The award winning human rights lawyer urged Police Commissioner Godwin Matanga to investigate Mashayanyika’s utterances and prosecute him for “what is clearly a criminal offence”.

“To the Commissioner General of Police, I request that in line with your Constitutional mandate to detect, investigate and prevent crime, in addition to protecting and securing the lives and property of Zimbabweans, you investigate these utterances with a view to prosecuting what is clearly a criminal offence which has the potential of affecting the country’s internal security and the various rights that citizens are entitled to enjoy as provided for in the Constitution,” added Mtetwa.

She also cautioned ZEC against ignoring Mashayanyika’s utterances saying this had the potential to discredit the 2023 general elections as they would have ignore clear breach of the law.

“I therefore request that you take all necessary steps to ensure that all political parties are allowed the space required to campaign unhindered as the country approaches the 2023 elections and that where there are clear breaches of the law which will affect the fairness and freeness of electoral processes, you deal with such breaches in terms of the powers given to you under the electoral act,” added Mtetwa.

Mashayanyika caused a storm after openly calling for the violent murder of Chamisa, his supporters and his children. Following pressure, he boasted that no one could arrest him as he belonged to the ruling Zanu PF party.

