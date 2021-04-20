Teachers Unfazed By Govt Threats

Teachers have vowed to defy government threats saying they will continue with their industrial action until their salaries are raised to between US$520 and US$550 or equivalent in local currency.

In an interview with a local publication, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary general Raymond Majongwe described the government as “a bully” not committed to collective bargaining processes.

“The government should not bully its employees. Threats and bullying should not be used as a bargaining tactic. Government should resort to dialogue with the concerned parties if it wants to save the education sector,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Teachers Union (Zinatu) chief executive officer Manuel Nyawo said although government could threaten them to report for duty, it was impossible to force teachers to conduct lessons.

“Our members are in a dilemma. On one hand, they have to decisively deal with the issue of incapacitation while on the other, they have to deal with the decision of a heartless employer. Given this position, government should bear in mind that one can force a donkey to the river, but cannot force it to drink water,” he said.

“The ministry can force us to report for duty, but they cannot force us to teach. As Zinatu, we will encourage our members to report for duty, but the ministry must be rest assured that no learning is going to take place until our demands are met,” Nyawo added.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president, Obert Masaraure said government’s bullying tactics was destroying the education sector.

This comes after the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Cain Mathema on Monday told State media that government was invoking the no-work, no-pay principle for teachers who have not been reporting for duty since the beginning of this term.

“We are summoning the principle of no-work, no-salary with immediate effect. Teachers who do not report for duty or those who go to their schools and not do their work will not be paid. We have requested school heads to compile lists of such names and we will forward them to the Public Service Commission so that those not doing their work will not be paid,” Mathema said.

Mathema has also threatened punitive measures against teachers who conduct private lessons.