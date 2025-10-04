Chevrons Crowned T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Champs

By Kudzai Zvaguma

The national men’s cricket team, the Chevrons were crowned champions of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier after securing a convincing seven-wicket victory against Namibia.

Namibia posted 167 for six from their 20 overs, but the hosts chased down the target with four balls to spare, finishing on 168 for three.

Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani led the charge with a composed 68 from 55 deliveries while Dion Myers struck 44 off 33 in a match-winning partnership.

The win not only secured the regional qualifying title for Zimbabwe but also boosted their confidence ahead of a return to the global stage.

The Chevrons will now turn their attention to preparations for the T20 World Cup where they will face some of the sport’s leading nations.