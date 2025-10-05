Four Armed Robbers Killed in Norton Shootout

Four suspected armed robbers including two foreign nationals were shot dead in a gun fire exchange with detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide near Norton on Friday.

According to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, two detectives were seriously injured in the exchange of fire and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Commissioner Nyathi said the confrontation erupted after detectives tracked a motorised robbery syndicate that had reportedly crossed into Zimbabwe from South Africa intending to stage armed raids in Bulawayo, Harare and Kwekwe.

“As the detectives were following the suspects, they were fired upon leading to a serious exchange of gunfire near Norton Tollgate along the Harare-Bulawayo Road,” Nyathi said.

The shootout ended with the deaths of four suspects.

Police recovered a getaway vehicle a Toyota Axio along with two pistols, ammunition, a pair of Relay grey and army green shoes and a navy-blue jacket inscribed “Grey Wolf.”

Investigations later revealed that one of the slain suspects had been caught on CCTV wearing the same shoes and jacket during an armed robbery at a Harare hospital on 30 September where US$1,833 in cash and airtime cards worth US$140 were stolen.

The gang has been linked to at least five robberies in Harare and Bulawayo dating back to June, including a violent incident in Njube, Bulawayo where US$8,000 and a mobile phone were taken.

Commissioner Nyathi warned that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) would continue to pursue armed robbers relentlessly regardless of their origin.

“There is no going back in the fight against armed robbery cases in the country. All syndicates, whether locally or foreign-based, will be decisively dealt with in line with the country’s laws,” he said