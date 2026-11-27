CHIPINGE – Chipinge District Development Coordinator (DDC), William Mashava, has called for renewed collective action to end child marriages, teenage pregnancies and gender-based violence (GBV), urging stakeholders to strengthen efforts to protect children’s rights and promote gender equality.

Mashava made the call while officiating as Guest of Honour at the Chipinge District Gender Symposium, initiated by the Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD), on November 19, 2026.

The symposium brought together government departments, community-based organisations and development partners to discuss strategies for advancing Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality.

Mashava urged communities to abandon the normalisation of child marriages, saying marriages involving children below the age of 18 violate their rights, hinder their development and limit their future opportunities.

The call comes amid growing concern over teenage pregnancies and child marriages in the district. Chipinge recorded 3,239 teenage pregnancies in 2024, while reports cited at the symposium indicated 12,863 combined cases of teenage pregnancies and child marriages.

Survivors’ experiences highlighted the devastating impact of these practices on children’s lives.

Millan Ndoro, 15, was sexually abused and became pregnant before being forced into a child marriage after her guardian demanded dowry. She was later rescued and received counselling and medical support.

Another survivor, Stella Hanga, was married at the age of 14 to a 35-year-old man while in Grade Seven. The marriage disrupted her ambition to become a doctor, although she later accessed vocational training as part of efforts to rebuild her life.

The symposium identified five priority areas for coordinated district action: harmonising gender programmes and mobilising resources; raising funds for an additional GBV One-Stop Centre in lower Chipinge; developing a common advocacy calendar; formalising an SDG 5 network to improve coordination and information-sharing; and strengthening partnerships with Vemuganga FM and other community radio stations to amplify grassroots voices.

Mashava’s call, alongside the commitment of the Ministry of Women Affairs, is expected to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to translate the symposium’s resolutions into coordinated action.

PYCD, which has been championing gender empowerment since 2016, pledged to continue working with stakeholders to advance gender equality and protect vulnerable children.

As Zimbabwe marks the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the symposium’s resolutions provide a framework for future district programming, focusing on prevention, survivor support, community engagement, institutional coordination and accountability.

Stakeholders said protecting children and advancing gender equality should remain a shared responsibility, requiring sustained commitment from communities, institutions and development partners.