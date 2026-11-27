By Kumbirai Comfort Mhandu.

BINGA, Zimbabwe — In the drought-prone communities of Binga District, access to reliable water is becoming a lifeline, helping households protect livestock, sustain agricultural production and strengthen their resilience to climate change.

As prolonged dry spells and increasingly unpredictable rainfall threaten food security and rural livelihoods across Southern Africa, communities in Muchesu, Ward 11, are demonstrating how locally driven solutions and collective action can transform access to water into sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Through the KAZA Arise Project, supported by WWF Zimbabwe and implemented between 2022 and 2025, a borehole was drilled and solar-powered infrastructure installed to provide a more reliable water source for households and livestock.

But beyond the initial investment, the community has taken further steps to ensure the infrastructure remains functional and benefits future generations.

“The borehole is more than just a source of water; it is an investment in the community’s future. By working together and taking responsibility for maintaining and managing this water source, community members are helping to ensure that households and livestock continue to benefit from reliable water. This will strengthen livelihoods and help the community cope better with drought and climate change,” said Mailos Mugande, Muchesu Primary School headmaster.

Recognising the need to improve water distribution, households mobilised their own resources, with each contributing US$5 towards purchasing taps and pipes to channel water from the storage tank to a community-built livestock drinking trough. Residents also pooled funds to purchase cement for its construction.

“We understood that having water in the storage tank was not enough; we also needed to make sure that our livestock could easily access it. As a community, we each contributed US$5 to buy taps and pipes, and we also pooled money to buy cement for building the livestock drinking trough. We did this because we know that working together and contributing what we can helps us take ownership of the project and ensures that both our households and livestock continue to benefit from the water,” said Mary Mwiinde, a lead farmer.

The water facility currently serves approximately 500 households across five villages and has also extended its benefits to neighbouring communities.

Livestock owners from surrounding areas bring their animals to access water, contributing US$3 for use of the facility. The arrangement provides an additional source of revenue that can be channelled towards maintaining the infrastructure.

Beyond improving water access, the initiative is fostering community ownership, cooperation and collective responsibility, demonstrating how local participation can strengthen the sustainability of development investments in climate-vulnerable areas.

For Emason Muchimba, a smallholder farmer and participant in the KAZA Arise Farmer Field Schools, reliable water access has also opened up opportunities to diversify agricultural production and generate additional household income.

Drawing on practical knowledge gained through the Farmer Field Schools and his farming experience, Muchimba established a one-hectare horticultural plot, using water from the solar-powered borehole to sustain crop production.

Water is channelled through storage tanks to his garden, where he uses flood irrigation to grow crops.

His investment in horticulture reflects the growing need for farmers to explore alternative production systems as erratic rainfall and recurring droughts increasingly undermine traditional agricultural activities.

“Whenever there is an El Niño, our animals and crops are the hardest hit. As a farmer, I had to become innovative and find ways to utilise the available water to grow crops, feed my family and generate income,” he explained.

The experience in Muchesu highlights the importance of combining climate-resilient infrastructure with community ownership, knowledge sharing and livelihood diversification to address the growing impacts of climate change.

Through initiatives such as the KAZA Arise Project, WWF Zimbabwe is supporting approaches that strengthen community resilience, improve access to water, promote climate-smart agricultural practices and expand livelihood opportunities across Zimbabwe’s Kavango-Zambezi landscape.

As climate pressures intensify, Muchesu offers an example of how communities can turn shared resources into practical solutions, protecting livelihoods today while building resilience for the future.