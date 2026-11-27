Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability by supporting environmental journalism through its longstanding partnership with Environment Africa at the 28th Annual Environmental Reporter of the Year Awards held in Harare on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, RTG Chief Audit, Risk and Sustainability Officer Samson Chitsato said environmental journalism played a critical role in promoting accountability, raising public awareness and advancing sustainable development.

“Journalism connects decisions with consequences, gives communities a voice and asks whether institutions are delivering on their promises. It helps people understand both the challenges and how they can participate in solving them,” he said.

Held under the theme, “A Plastic-Free Environment Is Possible – Play Your Part,” the awards attracted 342 entries across 10 categories, up from 332 entries recorded in 2025.

Chitsato said the partnership between RTG and Environment Africa, which spans more than two decades, had recognised over 300 journalists and helped bring environmental issues into national discourse.

He said environmental protection was particularly important to the tourism industry, which depends on preserving natural landscapes, ecosystems, and communities.

“For tourism, protecting our landscapes, ecosystems and communities is essential to our future,” he said.

RTG has also introduced several sustainability initiatives, including solar energy generation at Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre, plans to establish a two-megawatt solar plant at Rainbow Towers Hotel and measures to reduce the use of single-use plastics across its operations.

Meanwhile, Fairness Moyana of The Citizen Bulletin was named the 2026 Environmental Reporter of the Year.

The overall winner received US$500, while the runners-up were awarded US$300.

Chitsato urged journalists to continue producing investigative and solutions-oriented reporting that holds institutions accountable for their environmental commitments.

“Continue asking difficult questions, following the evidence and telling stories that might otherwise go unheard. Hold businesses, including RTG, accountable,” he said.