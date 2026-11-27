By Lemuel Chekai

HARARE – International businessman Jayesh Shah has threatened legal action over reports claiming Access Finance director Raymond Chigogwana owes him US$400,000, insisting the story is entirely fabricated.

A joint statement issued by the two men on Thursday said no loan was ever advanced, no interest accrued and no repayment was missed.

It also said no claim has ever been filed against Chigogwana and that Shah was never approached for comment before publication.

The reports, carried by several online platforms, alleged Chigogwana borrowed US$400,000 from Shah and defaulted, with interest pushing the figure to US$800,000 under the in duplum rule.

According to the statement, a reporter claiming to work for Alpha Media Holdings put questions to Chigogwana about the alleged loan.

Before the journalist’s credentials could be verified, the articles were published without comment from either man.

The statement accused the outlets of relying on unnamed sources and calculating interest on a loan that never existed.

It described the coverage as part of “a series of planted stories” aimed at damaging Chigogwana, his businesses and his associates, and noted that another publisher had already retracted a similar story and apologised.

The two men called on media houses to verify facts before publication, saying such conduct misleads readers and undermines trust in the press.