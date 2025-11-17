Chipinge Erupts as Justice Lions FC March Toward Division 1 Glory

By Ashirai Mtirikwi Sobonan’akho Mawere

Listen up, Chipinge! Advocate Tariro Tazvitya a proud graduate of LLB (University of Zimbabwe) and LLM (Midlands State University) stepped out of the court of law and into the dusty streets of Chipinge a few years ago bringing with him a dream.

This young man, commonly known as Boss Tadzoh laced up his boots gathered the local youth and founded Justice Lions Football Club a beacon of hope fighting back against the shadows of drug and substance abuse threatening the future of the community.

Since its inception, Advocate Tazvitya has been injecting over US$3,000 every month into the team’s development programmes feeding hungry talent, paying league fees and keeping the dream alive.

Today, the roar of triumph echoes through Chipinge as Justice Lions FC qualified for Division 2 and march into the play-offs! Should they win, the club will storm into Division 1 a historic first.

The whole town is buzzing families, teachers, market vendors in fact everyone is excited!

Football legend Edward ‘Duduza’ Sadomba, sent a powerful message:

“Congratulations to Justice Lions for qualifying for the play-offs… I really appreciate the effort, and I urge you guys to keep focused… If Justice Lions qualifies for D1, I will donate 10 soccer balls and a full soccer kit to the club.”

Those words have already lit up WhatsApp groups and the entire community.

Chipinge, this is your moment. Let’s rally behind Justice Lions FC, support the lads and show the nation what determination, education and a heart for community can achieve.