ZESA Targets Massive Energy Growth with New Generation Units

By Anyway Yotamu

The Zimbabwe Electric Supply Authority (ZESA) says plans are underway to expand the country’s electricity generation capacity through the development of four additional units under its long-term strategy to boost power supply.

ZESA Holdings Group Acting Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Cleopas Nyachowe told a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development led by Kuwadzana East MP, Chalton Hwende on Saturday.

“We are calling them Hwange 9, 10, 11, and 12, but they may not necessarily be based around this area. You know this region is rich in coal, Binga and other areas, but most likely Hwange 9 and 10 will be closer to this location and 11 and 12 will be in another area. So this is an initiative that we are pushing, of course together with green energy initiatives like solar and geothermal which are also prominent around this place,” Engineer Nyachowe, told Parliamentarians.

Legislators visited Hwange Thermal Power Station over the weekend to assess progress on ongoing projects and ZESA’s preparedness for future energy expansion.

The Hwange 7 and 8 Units commissioned in 2023 have significantly increased national supply.

Hwende urged ZESA to explore ways to further investments to meet the growing household and industrial demand.

“As an entity you should explore other investments in clean energy and other forms of energy are to increase the growing demand on the national grid as to satisfy the general public”, Hwende said.

The he Committee revealed that it has vested interests in appreciating the operations of ZESA which is a capital-intensive entity ahead of the 2026 National Budget presentation.

However plans to rehabilitate and modernise the Hwange 1 to Units are currently underway with the power utility already exploring several options.