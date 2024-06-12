Government Allays Fears of COVID-19 Outbreak in Zimbabwe

The Government has reassured members of the public that the recent increase in influenza-like illness is due to a seasonal phenomenon and not a COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking during a post cabinet press briefing in Harare, Minister of Information, Broadcasting Services and Publicity Jenfan Muswere highlighted that the situation is under control.

“This is not a COVID-19 outbreak, but a seasonal phenomenon experienced during the winter season. There were more influenza cases at the same period in 2023 (149,000) compared to 2024 (99,000). Zimbabwe has not recorded a single COVID-19 case in the last 4 weeks,” ” Muswere said.

He urged the public to take preventive measures such as washing hands, avoiding large crowds, covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and staying at home when experiencing symptoms.

“People are however encouraged to wash their hands, avoid large crowds, cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and stay at home when there are symptoms of the disease,” he said.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) also issued a cautionary statement, warning the public about the heightened risk of acquiring coughs, influenza, or colds during the approaching winter season. They urged individuals to dress warmly and ensure the well-being of vulnerable members of society, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending on 15 May 2024, there were 3,956 suspected influenza cases reported, with no associated fatalities. Mashonaland East (1,118) and Mashonaland Central (1,114) reported the highest number of suspected influenza cases. The cumulative figures for influenza cases stood at 91,439, with zero recorded deaths.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

