Chiyangwa’s Son in Custody After Drug Bust

By Judith Nyuke

Businessman Philip Chiyangwa’s son will spend the night at Harare Remand Prison after a Harare magistrate remanded him in custody following his arrest after he was found in possession of marijuana worth US$10.

Philip Munetsi Chiyangwa (26) and Tanaka Phil Kashambe (25) appeared before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki charged with unlawful possession of drugs.

Prosecutor Mandirisa Chigumira opposed bail arguing that the accused persons are a flight risk since they are aware that they are facing a serious offence.

Defence lawyer Shepherd Kudzanayi Makonde argued that the two accused persons are business persons who have interests is Zimbabwe and they cannot afford to skip the justice over marijuana worth US$10.

Magistrate Mutendereki remanded the matter to Friday for bail ruling.

The complainant in this case is the State.

It is the State’s case that on 1 October 2025 at around 1700 hours, detectives from CID Drugs Harare received information to the effect that there were some drug activities at house number 38 Bosscobell Road, Highlands, Harare.

On the same date at around 1730 hours, Detectives reportedly proceeded to the said place and as they were parked inside the precast wall Chiyangwa entered the durawall driving a Toyota Hillux with Kashambe seated on the passenger seat. Detectives approached the pair, identified themselves as police officers, and asked for a search.

A search was carried out and one satchet of dagga was recovered between the driver seat and handbrake. The two were subsequently arrested.

The pair and the recovered sachets of dagga were taken to CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare where the two were issued with an exhibit seizure confirmation receipt.

The recovered dagga was weighed at Harare Zimpost in the presence of the duo and recorded 01 grams.

The seized dagga has a street value US$10-00.