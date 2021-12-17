Launch Of Feel To Heal Project Aims To Create Equity For Women Across Africa

Gender inequality remains a challenge globally, with African women particularly disadvantaged across all sectors. At the 2019 Global Gender Summit it emerged that ‘women are responsible for 60% of work done globally yet earn just 10% income and 1% of property. In Africa, 70% of women are excluded financially.’

The social impact of this is far-reaching, and the launch of the Feel to Heal project in Joburg and Cape Town on 13 and 14 December seeks to radically address this challenge. The launch follows a productive trip to Zimbabwe from 1 to 4 December, where the team engaged in conversations with various thought leaders in government and private industry.

“Feel to Heal is a project focused on building choice and access for economic sustainability and diversifying leadership,” explained the organisation’s Executive Director, Shirneal Damons from Cape Town’s northern suburbs. “The project focuses on gender-based violence (GBV) and women in leadership as a way to create equity for women that aligns with the South African National Development Plan 2030 and Zimbabwean Vision 2030.”

IAA was established three years ago as a way to implement leadership transformation across the corporate, government and civil society sectors. It has since formed strategic partnerships with Alexandra Hospice & Rehabilitation Centre (Alex Hospice), the Black Farmers Association of South Africa (BFASA), and Forum for Social Solutions (F4SS). IAA acts as the implementation partner of Feel to Heal, which works towards its ultimate vision of impacting equality on the continent.

“Shirneal came up with the Feel to Heal solution having been through her own personal journey,” explained Chantel Oppelt, Executive Director of IAA. “She has a background in health sciences and is able to lead with her heart to inspire inner emotional processing. Through dialogue, skills’ development and by creating an inclusive environment, the Feel to Heal project seeks to unleash the potential of each woman. We truly believe this will have a far-reaching impact on gender equality and its devastating socio-economic challenges.”

The team is collaborating with Zimbabwean partners to rollout the project, furthering the footprint and allowing for cross-country insights. For the introductory Feel to Heal roadshow, Catherine Masunda – the Secretary for the Southern Africa Women in Tourism, Founder Director of Youth 2 Youth in Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Women in Tourism – was invited to South Africa, alongside various leaders of government and the private sector. This provided a space to showcase the healing and inclusion of this project in Alexandra, followed by a Feel to Heal practical display on the potential of this project in Cape Town, South Africa.

Commenting on the project, Masunda said: “Through the Feel to Heal process I’ve learned that emotional processing is a critical component missing in leadership at all levels.”