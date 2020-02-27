Coronavirus: Countries Begin Imposing Bans On South Korean Travellers

A few countries have started to impose bans on travelers coming from South Korea’s regions most affected by the virus outbreak.

Japan’s government has begun working to bar foreign nationals from the southern areas of South Korea from entering its country, according to a report from public broadcaster NHK on Wednesday.

The Philippines on Wednesday said they have barred travelers from South Korea’s North Gyeongsang province from entering its country, while Vietnam also said it has banned tourists from virus-hit areas of South Korea, according to Reuters reports.

On Tuesday, Singapore said it would ban all visitors who have recently traveled to Daegu, a city in South Korea where many cases have been reported.

