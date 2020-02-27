NAMA 2020 Build-up Heightens Expectations

All is set for the all spruced-up 19th Edition of National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) set for this Saturday at the gigantic Harare International Centre in the capital city.

Unlike the previous editions, the awards organised by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation have already started to show signs of upgrade under new director Napoleon Nyanhi.

While stage preparations are already on course at the venue with events management giant, Events Evolution, Nyanhi has also revealed that the awards will have a 30-metre red carpet stretch which is a major development from the typical 3-metre red carpets characteristic of the event.

“Set up has begun, the HICC is a hive of activity as we speak with our partner Events Evolution setting up. This will make room for at least 2 full dress rehearsals at the venue to make the production a world-class one,” said Nyanhi.

In the spirit of holding an event that matches international standards, Nyanhi also called for elegant.

“We have put up a 30-metre red carpet stretch to add some glam to the event. We need people dressed on point and for those who choose to wear whichever way far from formal, there will be red carpet hosts ready to grill,” he said.

This edition is sponsored Events Evolution, Greygate, Old Mutual, Fastfit Metlock, RwandAir and 4 May.

The awards ceremony will see over 150 performers gracing the stage and over 8 languages being represented.

A surprise host will be revealed on the night.