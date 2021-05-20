Court Delays Ruling On Chin’ono Exception of Charges Application

Journalist Chin’ono appeared before the Magistrates Court yesterday for the ruling on the exception that he had raised through his lawyers to the charge of inciting violence.

Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro, who is handling the matter, was not available to make her ruling.

The matter was postponed to the 26th of May 2021 at 2:15 pm.

Through his lawyers, Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mutisi and Doug Coltart, Chin’ono is challenging charges against him saying they do not constitute an offence.

“We were here for the ruling on Hopewell Chin’ono ‘s case but the magistrate who was supposed to hand down the ruling is unavailable and she will only be here on the 26 of May.

“We had filed an application on that we are not accepting the charges against him on the basis that they do not disclose an offence,” said Coltart, one of the lawyers representing Chin’ono.

The freelance journalist and a government critic was arrested in July 2020 for inciting public violence.