Court Session On Hospital Bed For Marry Chiwenga

In yet another shocking development, Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi today presided over Mary Mubaiwa-Chiwenga remand hearing at a Harare hospital where the former beauty queen is receiving treatment.

This was after the estranged wife to the Vice President Constantino Chiwenga failed to attend trial commencement for one of her cases due to ill health.

Mubaiwa is facing assault charges after she attacked Chiwenga’s maid at Hellenic School in Borrowdale.

It is said that she allegedly assaulted the family maid, Delight Munyoro (36) following an altercation over the custody of their three children.

This happened after Munyoro had gone to pick up the children from the primary school as part of her normal duties. However, when she got there, Marry demanded access to the children.

Munyoro then told Marry that this was not possible because she had standing orders from Chiwenga not to do so until the legal situation is resolved.

This did not go down well with Mubaiwa who in a fit of rage, allegedly assaulted Munyoro.

Mubaiwa is also facing attempted murder charges when she allegedly tried to ‘kill’ Chiwenga who was battling for his life in a South African Hospital.

Magistrate Rwodzi postponed the trial to 29 June 2021.

Standing for the state was Prosecutor Clemence Muchemwa.