Rights Group Urges Govt to Ratify UN Convention Against Torture

Local human rights advocacy group the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum has called on the government to ratify the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT).

The forum’s vice chairperson, Farisai Chaniwa, made the plea during her speech at the Peace Essay Writing Competition and Musical Album Launch held in Harare.

In her address, Chaniwa emphasized the importance of implementing the Constitution to promote human rights in the country.

“Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum urges the government of Zimbabwe to urgently chart a new path for the country by ratifying and domesticating the UNCAT, criminalizing torture, and allowing access to UN and AU special mechanisms aimed at combating torture. We need to ensure the urgent constitution and operationalization of the Independent Complaints Mechanism Commission as an effective platform for redress for victims and survivors of torture,” Chaniwa said.

She further called for concrete steps to be taken to protect and promote human rights.

“Take concrete steps to implement the Constitution and ensure the protection and promotion of human rights including protection of all persons from physical or psychological torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment,” she said

Chaniwa appealed to civil society organizations and all Zimbabweans to join forces in eradicating torture from the country.

“Jointly, with the support of civil society organizations and Zimbabweans at large, relentlessly pursue the total eradication of torture in Zimbabwe. We call upon the government of Zimbabwe, all civil society organizations, and all Zimbabweans to join hands in ending torture. To break the cycle of impunity and ensure that all people are equal before the law.” Chaniwa added.

While acknowledging the government’s efforts in enacting the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act (ZICCA), the Forum expressed deep concern over the government’s failure to operationalize the commission.

Recent reports by Human Rights watch have highlighted the alarming situation of torture and abuse in the country.

In 2020 alone, the report revealed that approximately 70 government critics were abducted and tortured by suspected state agents.

Furthermore, the 2022 report highlighted the government’s failure to hold state security agents accountable for abuses, including the lack of compensation for victims of the 2018 soldier-led violence as recommended by the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry.

