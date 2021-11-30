‘COVID-19 December Herd Immunity A Far Fetched Dream’

Public policy think tank the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) says the attainment of the COVID-19 herd immunity is a far-fetched dream considering that it is less than a month from year-end.

In an Access to Public Health Monitoring Report for the month of November 2021, ZDI said the country finds itself in a precarious position as only 3 million people have been vaccinated.

“The attainment of Covid-19 herd immunity in Zimbabwe finds itself in a precarious situation given that the country is now less than a month away from the end of the year and only 3.73 million people have been vaccinated against a target of 10 million.

“The period under review was characterised by steady growth in Covid-19 vaccination across the country. By 31 October 2021, the country had vaccinated over 3 million people against the pandemic. However, the increase in vaccinations still falls short of the set target of 60% herd immunity by end of the year 2021.

“The period between 31 October and 31 December (2 months) is really not enough to vaccinate the remaining 62% given that the actual vaccination rate of 38% was attained over a period between March and October (7 months),” the report noted

As indicated above, the government of Zimbabwe took 7 months to vaccinate 38% of the targeted herd immunity population. It follows that the attainment of herd immunity now requires the government to vaccinate the remaining 68% in 2 months. It is apparent the government is faced with a huge mountain to climb considering the rate at which Covid-19 vaccination is moving with. Amidst the above, the government still maintains that Covid-19 herd immunity will be achieved within the set timeframe.

In November 2021, ZDI says the Government admitted that it was determined that it will achieve herd immunity by December 2021.

“The attainment of Covid-19 herd immunity in Zimbabwe is a dream that is farfetched. This is despite mandatory vaccination of civil servants that have so far managed to have 99% of public sector workers vaccinated against Covid-19.”

The think tank called on the Government to develop a clear plan on how it is going to utilize the remaining time between now and the end of 2021 to vaccinate the population in order to reach herd immunity.